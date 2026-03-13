A Lebanese delegation to head to Cyprus for peace talks with Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (R) and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Hezbollah’s wars with Israel have devastated Lebanon . A peace deal with Israel will eliminate Hezbollah’s role as a resistance movement in Lebanon

The Lebanon’s government is extremely alarmed that the renewed war, triggered by Hezbollah’s decision to launch rockets at Israel, will devastate the country.

For this reason President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam are forming a Lebanese delegation that will travel to Cyprus which offered to mediate direct peace talks with Israel Al-Jadeed TV reported on Thursday

French President Emmanuel Macron, in coordination with Syria , is reportedly contributing to the idea of ​​direct negotiations as proposed by President Aoun and PM Salam

Syira is also reportedly planning to pursue direct peace negotiations with Israel

Al-Jadeed later reported that Lebanon is expecting a response from Israel via Cyprus in the coming hours.”

“The Lebanese team that will be sent to Cyprus to prepare for the possibility of negotiations with Israel includes Paul Salem, Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Abdel Sattar Issa and a Druze figure who could be Halim Abou Fakhreddine or Shawki Abou Nasr,” Al-Jadeed said.

Speaker Berri does not want the delegation to include any Shiite figure, based on his insistence on the Mechanism committee as a the route for negotiations pending a ceasefire,” Al Jadeed added.

Hezbollah has refused to disarm . A peace deal with Israel will eliminate Hezbollah’s role as a resistance movement in Lebanon. Hezbollah is seen as proxy of Iran and its wars with Israel had nothing to do with Lebanon but were aimed at increasing Iran’s influence in the region .

Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime Secretary-General of Hezbollah until his death in 2024, maintained a lifelong and public pledge of allegiance to the Iranian Supreme Leader. He consistently defined himself as a “soldier” of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and viewed his organization as a direct extension of the Iranian Islamic Revolution