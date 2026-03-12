Live Updates: Trump vows to end war soon

Photo- Israeli air strike on Hezbollah stronghold of Al Dhahiyeh a suburb of of Beirut March 11, 2026. Israel has been targeting the Iran backed Hezbollah after th e militant group fired rockets on Israel in support of Iran a move that outraged the Lebanese people and the government

What to know as the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran continues

Suspected Iranian drones hit at least three ships in and around the Strait of Hormuz overnight, continuing attacks that have paralyzed traffic through the vital shipping lane despite a stern warning from President Trump.

President Trump has said again that the war will end “soon,” whenever he decides it should, as Iran says it’s ready for “a long-term war of attrition that will destroy the entire American economy.” Iran also warned that it would start targeting U.S.-linked banks across the Mideast.

Drones hit Dubai’s airport overnight, wounding four people, the government said, adding that the major aviation hub was still operating. The UAE said it was intercepting Iranian drones and missiles, too.

Approximately 140 U.S. service members were wounded in the first 10 days of the war with Iran, the Pentagon said Tuesday, as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the U.S. and Israel were “winning” the war and rapidly meeting their objectives.

– Qatar’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that Iran had fired nine ballistic missiles and several drones toward the country. It said all of the drones and eight of the missiles were intercepted, with the one that got through landing in an uninhabited area. Trump says “we’ve won” in Iran – Speaking to supporters in Kentucky, the president said the U.S. has “won” in Iran, and the war was “over” in the first hour. The president also asked the crowd if they thought “Operation Epic Fury” was a great name.

– Speaking to supporters in Kentucky, the president said the U.S. has “won” in Iran, and the war was “over” in the first hour. The president also asked the crowd if they thought “Operation Epic Fury” was a great name. “Is that a great name?” he asked. “Well, it’s only good if you win, you know? You can only do — and we’ve won. Let me tell you, we’ve won. You know, you never like to say too early you’ve won. We won, we won. In the first hour, it was over.”

The president joked that he was “full-on asleep” when officials were suggesting names, until they suggested “Operation Epic Fury.”

Trump was asked if he has a threshold for tapping into the United States’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The emergency stockpile is maintained by the Department of Energy. “Well we’ll do that, and then we’ll fill it up,” Mr. Trump responded. “I filled it up once and I’ll fill it up again. But right now, we’ll reduce it a little bit, and that brings the prices down. We have to get rid of the evil.”

The U.N. Security Council passed a resolution Wednesday calling for Iran to immediately halt its attacks on Gulf states, saying they breach international law and pose a “serious threat to international peace and security.” The resolution, passed by 13 votes with two abstentions, “demands the immediate cessation of all attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.”

It also “condemns any actions or threats by the Islamic Republic of Iran aimed at closing, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iranian minelaying ships – Trump said U.S. forces have hit 28 Iranian minelaying ships as of Wednesday.

“They started talking about mines, so we hit 28 mine ships as of this moment,” the president told reporters while touring a pharmaceutical company in Cincinnati.

U.S. officials had told CBS News that Iran may have been preparing to use naval mines in the key Strait of Hormuz off the Iranian coast.

Israeli attacks across Lebanon – At least 19 people have been killed in recent Israeli attacks across Lebanon, according to reports. One person was killed in an Israeli drone attack in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, according to the National News Agency. The Lebanese Health Ministry announced that seven people have been killed and 11 wounded in Israeli attacks on al-Shahabiya, southern Lebanon, overnight . Seven people were killed and 18 wounded in an Israeli air attack on Tamnin al-Tahta in the eastern Baalbek district, according to the ministry Three people were killed in an Israeli drone attack on an SUV in the Saf al-Hawa area of Bint Jbeil in the south of the country, the National News Agency reported. At least one person was killed in Zlaya, Bekaa, the ministry said.



Gulf Air – has relocated a large portion of its fleet from Bahrain international airport as the Israel-US war on Iran continues to reverberate across the region. The airline moved about 10 aircraft to safer locations during a brief reopening of regional airspace on March 10. Most of the planes were flown to airports in Saudi Arabia.

