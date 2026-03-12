Israeli airstrike on Ramlet al-Baida seafront in Beirut killed 8 people, wounded dozens others

A man inspects a damaged car hit in an Israeli airstrike targeting Hezbollah operatives at the Ramlet al-Baida public beach, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

An Israeli airstrike on the Ramlet al-Baida seafront in central Beirut killed at least eight people and wounded 31 others early Thursday, March 12, 2026. According to reports from Agence France-Presse (AFP) and France 24, the strike targeted a vehicle near the public beach, an area where many displaced families have been sheltering in tents after fleeing bombings in other parts of Lebanon

Casualties: The Lebanese Health Ministry initially reported seven fatalities but later updated the toll to eight dead. Among the wounded, at least 21 people were initially identified, with later reports increasing that number to 31.

Shrapnel from the blast hit nearby tents where displaced people were sleeping. Some of those killed were reportedly lying on the seaside walkway following the attack.

This was the third strike in the heart of Beirut since a major escalation began earlier in March, following previous raids on an apartment in Aisha Bakkar and a seafront hotel.