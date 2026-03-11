The UN Security Council is convening emergency meetings to address severe escalations in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah
. With over a million people displaced and critical health infrastructure damaged, the Council is focused on enforcing Resolutions 1559 and 1701, demanding a ceasefire, and supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces.
Live: U.N. Security Council emergency meeting on situation in Lebanon, watch
