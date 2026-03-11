Live updates: ‘Most intense day’ of U.S. strikes on Iran, Hegseth says  

President Trump threatened “death, fire and fury” if Iran keeps blocking the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran hit back, vowing it won’t allow “one liter of oil” to leave the Middle East until U.S. and Israeli attacks cease. At the same time Iran’s top officials are saying they will decide when he war ends

What we know: Track Iran war live

‘MOST INTENSE DAY’ OF U.S. STRIKES: Today will be the most intense day of U.S. strikes inside Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said. Tehran unleashed its own wave of attacks against Israel and the Gulf.

Today will be the most intense day of U.S. strikes inside Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said. Tehran unleashed its own wave of attacks against Israel and the Gulf. OIL THREATS: With oil prices soaring and then dipping, President Donald Trump threatened “death, fire and fury” if Iran keeps blocking the key Strait of Hormuz. Tehran hit back, vowing it won’t allow “one liter of oil” to leave the Middle East until U.S. and Israeli attacks cease. A top Iranian official warned Trump to be careful not to be “eliminated” himself.

With oil prices soaring and then dipping, President Donald Trump threatened “death, fire and fury” if Iran keeps blocking the key Strait of Hormuz. Tehran hit back, vowing it won’t allow “one liter of oil” to leave the Middle East until U.S. and Israeli attacks cease. A top Iranian official warned Trump to be careful not to be “eliminated” himself. TRUMP’S MIXED MESSAGES: Trump has given mixed signals about when the war with Iran might end. He said yesterday it was a “little excursion” that would conclude “soon.” But he also said that the U.S. has “won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough.”

Trump has given mixed signals about when the war with Iran might end. He said yesterday it was a “little excursion” that would conclude “soon.” But he also said that the U.S. has “won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough.” DEATH TOLL: Hundreds of people have been killed across the Middle East. In Iran, more than 1,200 people have been killed by Israeli and American strikes, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, and 13 have died in Israel as Iran fired back.

Eye for an Eye : Iran will respond with “an eye for an eye,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the country’s parliamentary speaker, said today in a post on X. “No act of aggression will go unanswered,” Ghalibaf wrote. “Today we declare the rule of ‘an eye for an eye’ without hesitation and without exception.”

Nation building: US House Speaker Mike Johnson said this afternoon that he would oppose U.S. nation-building in Iran, arguing that it’s not America’s responsibility. “Our responsibility, in my view, is to project peace through strength.” He said

Lebanon’s largest stadium converted to shelter

A displaced girl hangs her laundry to dry on the stands at the Camille Chamoun Sports City stadium in Beirut today. Anwar Amro / AFP – Getty Image

The latest escalation in Lebanon has displaced over 700, 000 who are sleeping in churches, schools , makeshift camps and Lebanon’s largest stadium.

Israel has continued its aerial and ground assault in Lebanon after Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, launched missiles at Israel in what it said was retaliation for the killing of Ali Khamanei

War will end when Trump decides: The initial timeline that U.S. officials gave for the war with Iran was four to six weeks, but ultimately, the war will end when President Donald Trump “determines the military objectives have been met,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a briefing today.

Around 140 U.S. service members wounded : Approximately 140 U.S. service members have been wounded since the start of Operation Epic Fury, according to chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell.

Supreme leaders mural erected in Valiasr Square

A new billboard was installed in Valiasr Square in central Tehran today. The billboard illustration depicts Iran’s past supreme leaders — Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, left, and the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center — alongside the country’s new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Sen Lindsy Graham threatened to pull treaty negotiations with Saudi Arabia and UAE if they don’t join the war against Iran. “This is so disappointing,” Graham said. “We need partners that will step forward in a fight that we can’t afford to lose.” He added that “Arab countries are as much at threat as we are.” The pro Israeli Senator is usually not taken seriously in the Middle East because he reportedly is very biased against the Arabs.

U.N. Security Council meeting: France has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation in Lebanon, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Displaced people fleeing Israeli airstrikes sleep at Martyrs’ Square in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 7.

Women’s soccer team should return ‘calmly and confidently’ from Australia, Iran’s AG Mohammad Movahedi Azad says

His comments came after Australia granted asylum to five members of the team who were set to fly back after they were knocked out of the Women’s Asian Cup. President Donald Trump and rights groups in Australia had urged the country’s government to help the women, who had not spoken publicly about a wish to claim asylum.

Missiles have been launched from Iran, Israel says. Missiles launched from Iran toward Israel have been identified, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement The IDF was “working to intercept them,” it said, adding that residents who received warnings to their phones should follow instructions.

