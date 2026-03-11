Iran live updates: Trump says there’s ‘practically nothing left to target’ in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from the media during a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House on March 03, 2026 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump President Donald Trump told Axios in a phone interview Wednesday that there is “practically nothing left to target” in Iran and that he’ll end the war “any time I want,” according to a report.

The president said Iran “will not get off that easy” after targeting several countries in the Middle East.

“They were after the rest of the Middle East. They are paying for 47 years of death and destruction they caused. This is payback. They will not get off that easy,” the president reportedly said.

Trump also repeated that the war is going well.

“The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period,” he told Axios.

Operation to continue

The joint operation against Iran being carried out by the Israel and United States will continue for “as long as necessary,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday.

“This operation will continue Without any time limit, as long as necessary, until we achieve all the objectives and win the campaign,” Katz said at a meeting with military leaders in Tel Aviv. “We will continue to do this also to enable the Iranian people to rise up and act and overthrow this regime. Ultimately, it depends on them.”

Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Republic Guard Corps navy conducted strikes on two vessels in Strait of Hormuz since morning Wednesday, the IRGC public relations said in a statement. The statement says that the ships “Express Room,” and “Mayuree Naree” were targeted by fire from Iranian combatants “after ignoring alerts and warnings from the IRGC Navy.”

3 crew members missing

A Thai carrier was one of at least three ships struck by “unknown” projectiles in separate incidents as they traveled through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, according to Thailand, Oman and the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations, a monitoring agency.

One ship was struck about 25 nautical miles northwest of Ra’s al Khaymah in the United Arab Emirates, another was about 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, also in the UAE, and a third was about 11 nautical miles north of Oman, the UKMTO said on social media.

The Thailand-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree engulfed in black smoke in the Strait of Hormuz, March 11, 2026. Royal Thai Navy/via Reuters

ABC





