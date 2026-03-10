Live updates: Iran denies US claim that its missiles program has been destroyed

Photo- At least nine hospitals in Iran no longer functional due to US and Israeli attacks.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rejects US claims that its missile programme has been destroyed, says it is deploying projectiles in greater numbers, and with warheads weighing more than 1 ton.

US President Donald Trump threatens to hit Iran “20 times harder” if it stops oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, hours after saying the war is complete and could end “very soon”.

Nine hospitals in Iran no longer functional, officials say. Mohammad Jamalian, a member of Iran’s parliamentary health committee, says at least nine hospitals in the country are no longer operational due to US and Israeli attacks.

Pharmaceutical stockpiles are sufficient for six months, Jamalian said, while cosmetic surgeries have been suspended to make room for emergency patients.

Iran continues its counterattacks on Israel and US assets in the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. One person was killed in Manama, Bahrain and two were killed in central Israel.

Tehran has experienced “some of the most intense bombardment” of the war overnight, our correspondent says, with at least 40 people killed near the city’s Risalat Square.

Israel and Hezbollah continue to trade fire as the death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon surpasses 486 people.

Two Israeli attacks hit Lebanon’s Tyre after Israeli threats

Lebanese media are reporting that two Israeli air attacks have hit Lebanon’s southern city of Tyre, known as Sour in Arabic.

This comes shortly after the Israeli army threatened attacks on Tyre and Sidon, known as Saida.

UNHCR says 80,000 Syrians cross border from Lebanon

More than 80,000 Syrians have crossed from Lebanon into Syria since March 2 to escape ongoing Israeli strikes, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

UNHCR spokesperson Celine Schmitt told Syria’s SANA news agency that many families left Lebanon quickly, often without taking any personal belongings, and were staying with relatives. No requests for emergency shelter have been recorded so far, Schmitt said.

US and Israeli objectives in the war: US’s objectives in the war against Iran were “slightly different” than Israel’s. Scott Lucas, a professor of US and international politics at University College Dublin says

“They didn’t necessarily want regime change; they want regime surrender – the regime to give up its nuclear programme entirely, to give up its ballistic missile programme, to break its alliances in the Middle East ,” Lucas told Al Jazeera.

– the regime to entirely, ,” Lucas told Al Jazeera. Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Iran, appearing to offer an olive branch days after an Iranian drone attack sparked fears of the Middle East war spilling into the Caucasus.

Azerbaijan , a close partner of Israel, pulled its diplomats were pulled out of Iran and accused Tehran of “terrorism” after Iranian drones hit an airport and exploded near a school last week, wounding four people in Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhichevan, which borders Iran.

Al Jazeera/ News Agencies