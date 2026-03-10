Iran’s new leader challenges Trump

Iran issued a chilling pledge of allegiance to its new supreme leader — a personalized missile — as the Islamic Republic unleashed a fresh barrage of drone and missile attacks Monday. “At your service, Sayyid Mojtaba,” the message scribed on the side of the projectile says.

The Independent news paper reported that Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, inscribed a message on a missile aimed at Israel just hours after his appointment, marking his first act in power.

A photo of the missile, bearing the message “At your service, Mr. Mojtaba,” was posted on the Telegram channel of the Iranian state broadcaster.

The newspaper noted that this move is a direct challenge to US President Donald Trump, who insisted he should have been consulted about Iran’s next leader. Trump had previously stated that the new Iranian leader “wouldn’t last long” if he didn’t approve of the choice, and had declared Mojtaba an “unacceptable” candidate.