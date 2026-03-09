Trump says Iran ‘war is very complete- Could be over soon

President Donald Trump on Monday said the war against Iran could be over soon, a CBS News reporter said, and separately Trump spoke to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a call about the war, according to the Kremlin.

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” Trump said, according to Weijia Jiang, CBS’ senior White House correspondent.

“They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force,” Trump said, according to Jiang, who posted about her interview with the president on X.

Trump also said the United States is “very far” ahead of his original estimate that the war could take four to five weeks to conclude, Jiang said.

“Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones,” Trump said, according to Jiang. “If you look, they have nothing left. There’s nothing left in a military sense.”

Trump also told the news outlet that he had someone in mind other than Iran’s newly announced supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, to lead the country, Jiang wrote.

“I have no message for him. None, whatsoever,” Trump said, according to Jiang.

Trump also threatened Iran if it tried to close the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane where oil tanker transit has already virtually halted, sending energy prices soaring around the world.

He said he was “thinking about taking it over” even as he insisted that traffic was starting to move.

During his call with Trump, Putin shared proposals aimed at quickly ending the war, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, according to the Reuters news service.

