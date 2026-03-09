Live updates: Oil prices soar past $100 per barrel as the war on Iran escalates

At least 1,230 people killed in Iran, Iranian Red Crescent Society says. Mourners carry the coffin of a man who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli strike,

What we know

OIL PRICES SOAR: Stocks opened sharply lower and oil prices surged past $100 per barrel as the war intensifies, a spike Trump said will be “short term” and “a very small price to pay.” Israel hit Iranian oil depots over the weekend, while Tehran has targeted energy sites across the region and throttled the key Strait of Hormuz waterway.

ANOTHER U.S. FATALITY: The U.S. military announced the death of another service member, bringing the total killed in combat to seven.

CEASEFIRE RULED OUT: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected calls for a ceasefire, telling NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that his country must “continue fighting for the sake of our people.” He declined to say whether Russia has been providing Iran with intelligence support.

DEATH TOLL: Hundreds of people have been killed across the Middle East. In Iran, more than 1,230 people have been killed by Israeli and American strikes, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, and 13 have died in Israel as Iran fired back.

Trump doesn’t rule out troops on the ground in Iran. After a seventh service member was confirmed killed in the war in Iran, President Donald Trump is still weighing whether to send ground troops into the Middle East. Administration officials, including Trump himself, have repeated that casualties will happen as a part of the war.

G7 ‘not there yet’ on releasing oil reserves to cut prices Finance ministers from the G7 nations met this morning to discuss the impact of the Iran conflict on energy exports and considered the release of strategic reserves to cut oil prices. But ministers have not reached a consensus yet. “We’re not there yet,” French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told reporters in Brussels after the video conference concluded. “What we’ve agreed upon is to use any necessary tools, if need be, to stabilize the market, including the potential release of necessary stockpiles.”



Trump says Australia should grant asylum to Iranian female soccer players after 5 members refused to return to Iran r. Australia would be making a “terrible humanitarian mistake” by allowing the Iranian women’s soccer team to go back to Iran, President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social this morning. Trump said if the players return to Iran, “they will most likely be killed.”

Atefeh Imani of Iran waves to fans in the stands during the team’s match against the Philippines yesterday. Albert Perez / Getty Images

The Guardian newspaper reported earlier today that five members of the team have been taken into the protection of police in Australia after refusing to return to their home country



Mutual decision : Trump says ending the war will be ‘mutual’ decision with Israel. In a brief phone interview, the president told the Israeli outlet Times of Israel that a decision on ending the war with Iran will be a “mutual” one between him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I think it’s mutual… a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account,” he said. Trump said that Iran was “going to destroy Israel” if the U.S. and Israel had not attacked.He also offered his first public reaction to the naming of Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, saying, “We’ll see what happens”. Israel vowed to target every successor to Khamanei who was killed last week in a strike

Iran ‘trying to hold the world hostage’. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a State Department ceremony this morning that Iran was “trying to hold the world hostage.” He also reiterated the U.S.’ military missions, saying they were to “destroy the ability of this regime to launch missiles — both by destroying their missiles and their launchers — destroy the factories that make these missiles and destroy their navy.” Rubio said that the “military is getting the job done.”

Israel strikes Beirut



Israel said Monday it has carried out airstrikes in Beirut. The Israeli army earlier Monday said it would operate against targets associated with the Hezbollah-linked financial institution al-Qard Al-Hasan. It repeated the warning to residents of Beirut’s Dahiyeh suburb to flee

