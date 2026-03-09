Hezbollah shot 2 people in Ain al-Rummaneh and wounded them: MP Bou Assi says

MP Pierre Bou Assi, a member of the “Strong Republic” parliamentary bloc, revealed that “two people were wounded in Ain al-Rummaneh, a predominantly Christian neighborhood in Beirut as a result of gunfire intended to kill by members of Hezbollah.

Beware of any attempt to cover up the matter by the security services and the judiciary.” He said

In a statement, he also noted that Hezbollah armed elements were deployed on the hill of the citadel in Kfarshima, and they withdrew after the intervention of the security forces.

‘Be careful, young people, what you are doing and who you are with,’ he stressed, adding that “an immediate deployment of security forces is required to avoid dire consequences.”

Ain el-Rummaneh is historically significant as the site of the April 13, 1975,

bus massacre that triggered the 15-year Lebanese Civil War. During the conflict, it was a major stronghold for Christian militias.

There is a huge concern that the heavily armed Hezbollah will once again point its guns at the Lebanese who oppose its entry into the war in support of Iran

