Breaking News: Iran’s IRGC’s Quds Force commander Qaani fled to Israel

Esmail Qaani, head of Iran’s Quds Force and the ‘man with nine lives’ was supposed to have been executed on Saturday in Tehran for being an Israeli spy but according to an unconfirmed report from Israel he escaped there and is safe . The report did not disclose his whereabouts in Israel nor how he got there .

But this is the man who took over as the commands all Iran’s proxies in the Middle East , Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen , Hamas in Gaza and the Iran backed militia’s in Iraq , after Qassem Soleimani was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by the US

Qaani is reportedly behind the killing of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut , Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Ayatollah Ali Khamanei in Tehran. He reportedly disclosed to Israel their exact locations and managed to escape before they were all killed

This is a developing story more to follow as details become available