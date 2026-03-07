Lebanon ends visa-free entry for Iranians, amid calls for ending ties with Iran and expelling its ambassador

File photo- Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani was appointed as Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon in February 2026 . He also served in Lebanon from 2005 to 2009

Following the discovery of Iran Revolutionary Guard members in Lebanon, Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam called during the March 5th cabinet meeting for arresting them and deporting them.

He also called for ending the visa free entry for Iranian citizens effective immediately

IRGC members reportedly operate in Lebanon primarily to train, arm, and advise Hezbollah, acting as a crucial link in Iran’s “axis of resistance” against Israel .



Initially deployed in 1982 to establish Hezbollah, these elite Quds Force advisors help manage operations, rebuild military capabilities, and ensure the group’s influence.

Iran uses the IRGC to cultivate regional proxies, using Lebanon as a strategic base against Israel.

IRGC officers provide tactical, strategic, and technical support, with reports indicating they help manage Hezbollah’s weapons and infrastructure.

Ever since Hezbollah was defeated in its last war with Israel and lost most of its top leaders , IRGC’s Quds branch reportedly took over Hezbollah to rearm it and prepare it for another war .

According to Lebanese media many of the IRGC members were admitted as diplomats with help from the Iranian embassy in Beirut .

Yesterday Axios quoted Israeli officials as saying that dozens of IRGC fled southern Lebanon

For this reason some Lebanese leaders are calling for severing ties with Iran and expelling its ambassador

Sami Gemayel who heads up the Kataeb Party and who is one of the most outspoken leaders in Lebanon called Hezbollah’s recent actions “suicidal” and urged the Lebanese state to fully assert its authority to prevent further disasters.

Speaking after a meeting with President Joseph Aoun in Baabda he called for cutting diplomatic ties with Iran and expelling its ambassador, accusing Tehran of contributing to Lebanon’s ongoing crisis.

Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani was appointed as Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon last month