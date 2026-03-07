Iran rejects Trump’s demand for unconditional surrender, apologies to neighbors

Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran. Pic/AFP

Masoud Pezeshkian issues rare apology to neighbouring Gulf states for Iranian strikes as war enters eighth day

TEHRAN- The president of Iran has rejected Donald Trump’s call for the country’s “unconditional surrender” as a “dream”, while issuing a rare apology for Iranian strikes that had targeted sites in neighbouring Gulf states.

In a prerecorded address broadcast on state television on Saturday, Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, said the country would never capitulate, responding to remarks by the US president, who said on Friday that only Iran’s total submission could bring the war to an end.

Iran’s enemies, Pezeshkian said, “must take their dream of the Iranian people’s unconditional surrender to their graves”, in remarks that further escalate the eighth day of conflict, which has choked global oil supplies and cut world air travel.

At the same time, Pezeshkian issued an apology to neighbouring states for Iran’s recent “actions”, in an apparent attempt to ease regional anger after Iranian strikes hit civilian targets in several Gulf Arab countries.

Tehran has responded to attacks on its territory by targeting Israel, but also Gulf Arab states that host US military installations, while Israel has also launched intense strikes on Lebanon, where the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollahis based.

Over the past week, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have all reported drone and missile attacks.

Pezeshkian said Iran’s temporary leadership council had approved suspending attacks on nearby countries unless an assault on Iran originated from those states.

“I personally apologise to neighbouring countries that were affected by Iran’s actions,” he said.

It remains unclear whether Pezeshkian’s remarks signal a broader decision by Tehran to scale back its campaign, or what prompted the apparent shift, with reports suggesting some strikes were still being directed at Gulf states on Saturday morning.

Iran’s health ministry said at least 926 civilians had been killed and about 6,000 injured. Israel has also intensified airstrikes in Lebanon, repeatedly targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Lebanon’s health ministry said at least 217 people had been killed, while prime minister Nawaf Salam warned a humanitarian disaster was looming. The Norwegian Refugee Council said about 300,000 people had fled their homes.

THE GUARDIAN