U.S. orders evacuation of its Kuwait Embassy

The US State Department on Thursday announced the closure of the US Embassy in Kuwait following retaliatory Iranian strikes, as the widening conflict in the Middle East began directly affecting Gulf capitals.

The U.S. ordered the evacuation of its embassy in Kuwait’s capital of Kuwait City overnight Thursday into Friday local time, CBS News has learned.

The order included requirements that embassy staff destroy sensitive information and wipe classified servers, according to two U.S. officials.

U.S. officials told CBS News the embassy was attacked multiple times.

The State Department previously announced Thursday that it had suspended operations at the embassy.

“While there have been no reported injuries to U.S. personnel, the safety of Americans abroad remains the highest priority,” the State Department said in a statement announcing the suspension.

The evacuation also comes after six U.S. soldiers were killed in an Iranian strike in Kuwait earlier this week.

CBS