Iran is calling to make a deal but they’re “a little bit late”, Trump says

Iran is reportedly furious over Chinese Chinese-supplied HQ-9B air defense Systems ( pictured ) flop . They were wiped out in opening hour of US-Israel strikes



At an event at the White House honoring the 2025 Major League Soccer champions, Inter Miami CF, the president said Iran is calling to make a deal, but it’s too late.

“They’re calling, they’re saying, ‘How do we make a deal?’ I said, ‘You’re being a little bit late,’” Mr. Trump said. “We want to fight now more than they do.”

The president said the U.S. military and Israelis continue to “totally demolish the enemy far ahead of schedule.”

“The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy far ahead of schedule, and at levels that people have never seen before, actually,” he said. “We’re destroying more of Iran’s missiles and drone capability every single hour, knocking them out like nobody thought was possible.”

“Their navy is gone, 24 ships in three days, that’s a lot of ships,” he said. “Their anti-aircraft weapons are gone, so they have no air force, they have no air defense. All of their airplanes are gone. Their communications are gone. Missiles are gone, launchers are gone, about 60% and 64%, respectively. Other than that, they’re doing quite well.”

