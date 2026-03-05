PM Salam calls for arresting and deporting all Iran Revolutionary Guard members in Lebanon

Lebanon minister of information Paul Morkos briefed the media on Thursday regarding the cabinet meeting and the presence of Iranian Iranian Revolutionary Guard members in Lebanon and PM Nawaf ‘s action in this regard:

” Regarding the presence of elements from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Lebanese soil and their involvement in military and security activities, and in order to safeguard the sovereignty of the state, maintain the security of the country, and ensure public order and the safety of citizens, I request the Council to issue a decision instructing the relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to take the necessary measures to prevent any security or military activity that may be carried out by elements of the Revolutionary Guard and to arrest them under the supervision of the competent judiciary in preparation for their deportation. I also emphasize to all ministers the necessity of immediately taking all necessary measures to implement the Cabinet decision issued on Monday, March 2, 2026, which refutes the doubts of some who claim that decisions remain mere ink on paper and proves that these decisions will be fully implemented.” In a possible reference to the cabinet’s decision to ban Hezbollah from any military activity in Lebanon after the Iran backed party decided to enter the war in support of Iran

Source: Al Nashra