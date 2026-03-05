Iran threatens to target Israeli Dimona nuclear site if regime change is sought , report

Israel’s nuclear site at Dimona in the Negev Deser



Iran will target the Israeli nuclear site of Dimona if Israel and the US seek regime change in the Islamic Republic, according to an Iranian military official.

Iran will target the Israeli nuclear site of Dimona if Israel and the US seek regime change in the Islamic Republic, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an Iranian military official.

In recent days, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump have said that the objective of the operation is to “create the conditions for the Iranian people to replace the regime.”

While some had said that Trump may claim the condition had been met and end the operation within days, senior Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Postthat the US would stay in the fight until regime change actually happened.

In announcing the U.S. attacks on Iran, President Trump called on Iranian security forces to defect and for Iranians to take over the government. We hear from people inside Iran to gauge the possibility of that happening.

And Israel’s Prime Minister says the goal of this war is to get rid of the religious regime that has ruled Iran for almost half a century.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has emerged as the leading contender to succeed his father

. He has strong ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Other potential candidates include hardliner Ayatollah Alireza Arafi and Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri News Agencies















