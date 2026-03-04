Live- US submarine sinks Iranian warship with torpedo and Turkey says ‘Nato shot down an Iranian missile’

Summary
- US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean with a torpedo – the Pentagon has released footage of the strike
It’s thought around 180 people were on board the Iris Dena – 32 were rescued, and Sri Lankan authorities tell the BBC 80 bodies have been found so far
- At the same news conference, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen Dan Caine, says the US will strike “progressively deeper into Iranian territory”
The UK is sending a warship to the eastern Mediterranean after attacks on a British base in Cyprus – but it is not expected to set off this week
Meanwhile, Israel says it hit “security headquarters” across Tehran, as US-Israeli airstrikes continue in Iran
“It’s getting worse and worse every day,” one man in Tehran tells the BBC. A three-day funeral ceremony for ex-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, due to start this evening, has been postponed
Israel is also hitting Lebanon – we speak to the owner of a Lebanese hotel that was hit
New attacks, apparently from Iran, have been reported in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, while Turkey says “Nato defences” shot down an Iranian missile
- BBC