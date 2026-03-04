Lebanese army arrested 12 armed members of Hezbollah at a checkpoint

The Lebanese army arrested twelve armed members of Hezbollah at one of its checkpoints, LBC TV reported early Wednesday morning .

This development comes after Lebanon’s government decided on an “immediate ban” of any Hezbollah’s military and security activity.

Lebanon was drawn into the regional war on Monday after an initial attack on Israel by Hezbollah, which said it wanted to “avenge” the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei during the US-Israeli strikes.

Israel promptly launched large-scale strikes on Lebanon, where the government on Monday declared an immediate ban on Hezbollah’s military activities.

