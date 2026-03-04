Israel kills Iranian commander of Quds forces for Lebanon

Israeli military spokesman Avichai Adraee claimed that the Israeli Air Force carried out an attack earlier today in the Tehran area, killing Davoud Alizadeh, who served as acting commander of the Quds Force’s Lebanon Corps, succeeding Hassan Mahdavi, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Adraee stated that Alizadeh was the highest-ranking Iranian commander responsible for Iranian activity in Lebanon.

In a statement, Adraee asserted that the Lebanon Corps serves as a link between Hezbollah and the Iranian regime, and is a key supporter of Hezbollah’s growing strength and military development. He added that Alizadeh also acted as a liaison between senior Quds Force commanders and the Hezbollah leadership. Adraee further noted that Alizadeh had previously held several positions, including commander of the Quds Force’s Strategic Weapons Corps, and was a prominent expert on Hezbollah’s capabilities and those of other proxies.

Adraee stated that “Alizadeh assumed his position at the end of Operation Northern Arrows and was involved in rebuilding Hezbollah and drawing lessons for managing hostile activities against Israel. He also recently played a role in pushing Hezbollah to carry out operations against Israel.”

He warned that “the army will not tolerate any presence of representatives of the Iranian regime in Lebanon and will give those representatives currently in Lebanon the opportunity to leave within the next 24 hours. After that, there will be no safe haven for representatives of the Iranian regime in Lebanon, and the army will target them wherever they are found.”

Hezbollah was established by Iran in 1982 as a branch of the IRGC’s Quds force