U.S. urges Americans in 14 countries to ‘depart now’ as the war spreads across the Middle East

The U.S. State Department on Monday urged Americans in more than a dozen countries in the Middle East to “depart now” due to the ongoing conflict in the region.
The list of countries include Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the UAE and Yemen.
The @SecRubio @StateDept urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks. Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, CALL US 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from… pic.twitter.com/vdplAik2Sq— Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar (@AsstSecStateCA) March 2, 2026
In a video post, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke directly to “Americans in the Middle East” about the work the State Department was doing to try to keep them safe.
Other developments in the region
The war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran continues to spread across the Middle East today, with Hezbollah attacking Israel and Cyprus and Iran striking energy facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of Iranian officials were reportedly killed over the weekend in strikes that began Saturday. Iran has retaliated against targets throughout the region, including U.S. bases and sites within Israel. President Donald Trump appeared to float an off-ramp by suggesting yesterday that he would be willing to speak to Iran’s new leadership. Iran’s top national security official, Ali Larijani, wrote on social media today that Iran would not negotiate with the United States.
- U.S. embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh hit by drones.
- U.S. military leaders said more forces are headed to the region as they declined to say how long the war with Iran could last.
- Trump, in remarks at the White House, said the military campaign against Iran “was our last, best chance to strike,” and outlined objectives for the operation.
- Six U.S. service members are confirmed killed in action as military operations in the Middle East enter their third day.
- Three U.S. F-15 jets crashed over Kuwait in an apparent friendly fire incident, no casualties.
- Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery was hit by a drone.
- Thousands of flights have been canceled since the conflict began.
- Missile attacks shatter Dubai’s safe haven image.
Scenes of destruction in recent days have prompted some to wonder if the Dubai dream can still be a reality.
- Three dead in UAE as Iran hits Dubai and Abu Dhabi airport ( from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh)
- Since the attacks started, other influencers have expressed their shock and fear over the situation.
- Airports and a five-star hotel were among the sites damaged by attacks launched in retaliation to Operation Epic Fury
- UAE detected more than 160 missiles and 540 drones since Iran began its retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes on Saturday morning.
- Congress aims to vote on Iran war powers resolutionthis week.
- President Donald Trump, in his first public event since the conflict began, said it is projected to last four to five weeks, but that it could go on “far longer than that.”
- Oil prices surged as investors assessed the risks of supply disruption.
- The price of gold, historically a safe haven for investors in times of crisis, climbed.
- U.S. futures, European stocks, and Asian equity markets fell across the board.
- Netanyahu on Iran: peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel would be possible due to action against Iran
- Netanyahu says Iran conflict won’t be ‘endless war’
