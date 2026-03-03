U.S. urges Americans in 14 countries to ‘depart now’ as the war spreads across the Middle East

The U.S. State Department on Monday urged Americans in more than a dozen countries in the Middle East to “depart now” due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

The list of countries include Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the UAE and Yemen.

The @SecRubio @StateDept urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks. Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, CALL US 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from… pic.twitter.com/vdplAik2Sq — Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar (@AsstSecStateCA) March 2, 2026

In a video post, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke directly to “Americans in the Middle East” about the work the State Department was doing to try to keep them safe.

Other developments in the region

The war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran continues to spread across the Middle East today, with Hezbollah attacking Israel and Cyprus and Iran striking energy facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of Iranian officials were reportedly killed over the weekend in strikes that began Saturday. Iran has retaliated against targets throughout the region, including U.S. bases and sites within Israel. President Donald Trump appeared to float an off-ramp by suggesting yesterday that he would be willing to speak to Iran’s new leadership. Iran’s top national security official, Ali Larijani, wrote on social media today that Iran would not negotiate with the United States.

News Agencies /CNBC