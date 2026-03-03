Khamenei’s wife dies from injuries sustained in US, Israeli attack, report

Photo- Iran’s slain former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The wife of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died after her husband was killed in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Saturday, according to Iranian state television.

In a post on the social platform X Monday morning, Iranian state television outlet Press TV said that the late supreme leader’s wife had been injured in a U.S.-Israeli attack, and later died from those injuries.

The Times of Israel noted that Mansoureh Khojasteh, 78, had been in a coma since Saturday’s strikes, adding that they married in 1964.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of

Over the weekend, the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran following weeks of tension between the Americans and Iranians. Shortly after the U.S. and Israeli strikes, Iran retaliated by attacking Israel and Gulf states including Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Khamenei, with President Trump announcing the leader’s death that afternoon.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” he added.

According to an X post from U.S. Central Command (Centcom) on Monday, the number of service members “killed in action” had risen to four in the U.S. military operation against Iran. The deaths of three other U.S. service members were announced over the weekend.

“The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to the injuries,” Centcom said in its post. “Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.”

Trump on Sunday afternoon discussed the conflict against Iran and said it was “likely” that additional U.S. service members would die.

“We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen,” Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social. “And sadly, there will be likely be more, before it ends. That’s the way it is.”

The Hill