Israel launches simultaneous strikes on Tehran and Beirut, in pictures

Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, on March 3, 2026. © Hussein Malla, AP

Israel launched simultaneous air strikes Tuesday on Tehran and Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut’s southern suburbs following a wave of missiles launched overnight from Iran. The Israeli army announced earlier in the day that ground troops had been deployed along the border with Lebanon as mounting hostilities threatened to engulf the region.

Passersby view the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on March 3, 2026. © AFP

Emergency responder works at the site of an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 3, 2026. REUTERS – Stringer

Debris at the site of an Israeli strike on a branch of Al-Qard al-Hassan Association, a financial institution linked to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, on March 3, 2026. © Mobile phone photo via Reuters

Debris and a damaged vehicle at the site of an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 3, 2026, following an exchange of fire between Hezbollah militants and Israel. © Ahmed Al Kerdi, Reuters

Israel carried out an airstrike targeting the headquarters of Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The strike came shortly after the Israel Defense Forces issued an evacuation warning for the area housing the channel’s offices.





FRANCE24/ AFP