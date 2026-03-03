Hezbollah intelligence chief killed in Israeli strike

Israel said Monday that the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence arm was killed in an overnight strike and said it would ban the group’s military activities, hours after the Iran-backed organization fired rockets and drones at Israel, leading to major retaliatory strikes overnight and throughout Monday in which dozens were killed .

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the overnight strike in the Lebanese capital killed Hussein Makled, whom it called “the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters.”

The military said Makled was responsible for providing intelligence assessments regarding IDF troops and the State of Israel.”

Smoke plumes billow following Israeli bombardment on Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 2, 2026. (IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP)

“He also closely cooperated with senior commanders in Hezbollah who planned and advanced attacks against Israel and its citizens,” the IDF added.

The group’s overnight attacks — which it said were in retaliation for the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

One overnight strike in southern Beirut also killed a senior commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s al-Quds Brigades. The group identified him as Adham al-Othman, 41, and described him as “commander of al-Quds Brigades in the Lebanese arena.”

Earlier on Monday Israel claimed killing Hezbollah parliamentary bloc chief MP Mohammad Raad, but few hours later it was reported that he issued a statement in which he attacked the Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam for banning any Hezbollah military activity in Lebanon

