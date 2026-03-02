U.S. Central Command denied claims by Iran that it had struck USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles

“The missiles launched didn’t even come close”. The U.S. Central Command said on Sunday

Photo: A fighter jet takes off from the carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. (Central Command)

The U.S. Central Command on Sunday denied claims by Iran that it had struck the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles as it operated in the Arabian Sea.

“The Lincoln was not hit,” CENTCOM said in a statement. “The missiles launched didn’t even come close. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM’s relentless campaign to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had claimed that it broke through air defenses and hit the 1,092-foot, nuclear-powered carrier with four missiles. The Lincoln, which is helping lead the U.S.-Israel attack on Iran, is being escorted by eight warships, including six Arleigh Burke-class destroyers specially designed to knock down incoming missiles.