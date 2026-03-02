Why Lebanon Must Seek International Help to Disarm a Militia That Has Betrayed the Nation

By: Ali Hussein, Lebanese Political Analyst, Opinion

For years, Lebanon has paid a devastating price for a militia that claims to defend it—but acts on behalf of a foreign power. When loyalty shifts away from the nation and toward an external agenda, there is only one word for it: betrayal.

What Hezbollah is doing today is no longer “resistance.” It is no longer “deterrence.” It is no longer even about Lebanon.

It is betrayal—plain and simple.

When an armed group chooses loyalty to a foreign power over loyalty to its own country, when it sacrifices Lebanese lives to serve Iran’s regional agenda, and when it drags an entire nation toward destruction against its will, it forfeits any claim to legitimacy.

Hezbollah has effectively taken the Lebanese people hostage, dragging the country toward destruction without their consent. Entire towns in the south have been emptied. Families have lost homes, livelihoods, and any sense of security. For more than a year, residents have been unable to return—yet Hezbollah offered no meaningful protection, no credible deterrence, and no accountability.

Worse still, Hezbollah has refused every opportunity to hand its weapons—now proven ineffective—over to the Lebanese Army, the only legitimate institution capable of defending the country. Instead, it has chosen escalation without strategy, sacrifice without consent, and silence when the people it claims to represent suffer the most.

The cruel irony is that the Shiite community pays the highest price every single time. Their villages become battlegrounds. Their children inherit ruins. Their future is mortgaged for wars they did not choose. And yet Hezbollah continues to gamble with their lives, fully aware that Iran will not rebuild their homes, bury their dead, or save Lebanon from collapse.

The imbalance of power is obvious. Hezbollah’s arms are no match for Israel’s military might, and pretending otherwise only condemns more Lebanese to ruin.

Lebanon cannot survive as a state while an armed faction answers to Tehran rather than Beirut. No sovereign country can survive with an armed faction operating above the state, outside the law, and in service of a foreign capital.

Lebanon has reached the point where internal paralysis leaves no option but to seek the help of the international community—not to occupy Lebanon, but to save it.

Disarming Hezbollah is not an attack on Shiites. It is an act of national survival that will benefit all the Lebanese and especially the Shiite community

It is the only path to restoring sovereignty, protecting civilians, and preventing Lebanon from being used as expendable cannon fodder in Iran’s wars.

No country can tolerate a force within its borders that puts foreign interests above its own people. Lebanon deserves peace, dignity, and a future free from endless wars fought for someone else’s cause.

A traitor is not someone who demands peace.

A traitor is someone who sacrifices his own people for another country’s interests.

Lebanon has suffered enough. It is time to end the hostage-taking. It is time to disarm Hezbollah—by law, by international support, and by the will of a people who refuse to die for someone else’s cause.