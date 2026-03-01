Hezbollah Will Not Participate in the War on Iran and this is why

Hezbollah will reportedly not participate in the ongoing war on Iran and this is how the Iran-backed militant group justified its decision according to Al Nashra , a prominent Lebanese news website

“The question circulating in Lebanon is: Will Hezbollah participate in the ongoing war between the Americans and Israelis on one side, and the Iranians on the other?

Informed sources respond to this question with another question: Why would Hezbollah participate in a war that Iran doesn’t need to be involved in in the first place?

The sources indicate to Lebanese news website Al-Nashra that “Iran was able to absorb the shock imposed by the initial strikes and began responding with missile attacks on American and Israeli sites, in a move that confirms its ability to withstand the pressure without needing the intervention of its allies.”

If Tehran is waging an existential war, then the possibility of its collapse in the face of the American and Israeli strikes, had it materialized in the first hours of the war, would have led to its defeat, thus placing the option of its allies joining its side to support it at the forefront of the situation. But that didn’t happen. One can recall the events of last June, when the war against Iran lasted 12 days, without Hezbollah’s participation.

Military data indicates that Iran’s response is aimed at preventing a prolonged war, which could last only a few days, without the involvement of its allies.

However, the same sources expect the war’s consequences to affect Hezbollah, whose case will be part of the repercussions following the Israeli-American confrontations with Iran.”

If Iran’s Supreme Court leader is still alive then this decision by Hezbollah is in line with previous statements Madde by Hezbollah officials , but if Khamanei is dead as claimed by US president Trump then the decision could change since Hezbollah considers the Supreme leader a red line .

The Iranian media has been reporting for the past few hours that Ayatollah Khamanei will be delivering a speech very shortly , but so far he didn’t

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Saturday that his country refused to be dragged into war, after Israel and the United States launched strikes against Iran.

Hezbollah’s involvement in the war on Gaza in 2024 weakened it greatly and resulted in the killing of all its top leaders and hundreds of its fighters and the occupation by Israel of 5 strategic hills in addition to weakening the Lebanese economy