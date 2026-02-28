Rubio orders US envoys to stop commentary that could inflame the Middle East

File; Marco Rubio and Mike Huckabee. Photograph: Getty Images



Exclusive: memo came after Ambassador Mike Huckabee’s remarks about Israel sparked alarm inside the White House

The US secretary of state Marco Rubio told ambassadors in the Middle East to stop making public comments that could inflame tensions and undermine Donald Trump’s pressure on Iran to relinquish its capacity to produce a nuclear weapon, according to a memo obtained by the Guardian.

“Given rising tensions in the region, Chiefs of Mission and embassies at addressee posts must refrain from public statements, interviews, or social media activity that could in any way inflame regional audiences, prejudice sensitive political issues, or complicate US relationships,” the cable said.

“Chiefs of Mission are expected to avoid all commentary on issues that could heighten tensions or create confusion about US policy. Discipline in public messaging is essential, especially at this time,” it added.

Inside the administration, the directive was widely interpreted as a pointed rebuke of the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, following his recent appearance on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s podcast in which he said Israel had a biblical right to much of the land in the Middle East.

While the unclassified cable signed by Rubio did not single out Huckabee by name, its circulation to him and its timing on 23 February – coming two days after his remarks drew condemnation across the Middle East – appeared to leave little doubt about its intended target.

