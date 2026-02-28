Lebanon refuses to be dragged into Iran conflict, says PM Salam

File- Lebanese Prime Ministe Nawaf Salam

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Saturday that his country refused to be dragged into war, after Israel and the United States launched strikes against Iran.

Authorities fear the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah could become involved in the conflict, which saw the US and Israel bomb Iran on Saturday and Tehran respond with missile attacks.

Just before the operation began, Israel announced it was carrying out strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in south Lebanon.

“I reiterate that we will not accept anyone dragging the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity,” Salam said on X.

“In light of the serious developments unfolding in the region, I once again call on all Lebanese to act with wisdom and patriotism, placing Lebanon and the Lebanese people’s interests above any other consideration,” he added.

Later on Saturday, Salam said his government was making diplomatic contacts to avoid any “repercussions” of the conflict.

In response to the US and Israeli attacks, Iran fired missiles at Israel but also several Gulf countries that host US bases or forces.

The Lebanese foreign ministry condemned the “Iranian attacks” on Gulf countries.

Many airlines meanwhile announced the cancellation of their flights to airports in the Middle East, including Beirut.

Salam however said Beirut’s “airport remains open” and that “the national carrier’s flights are continuing”.

Israel on Saturday carried out fresh strikes on south Lebanon © Rabih DAHER / AFP

‘Sparing Lebanon’

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency earlier said the Israeli strikes on the country’s south had targeted mountainous areas where Hezbollah has a strong presence.

President Joseph Aoun stressed on Saturday that “sparing Lebanon the disasters and horrors of external conflicts, and preserving its sovereignty, security and stability, are an absolute priority”.

In a post on X, United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert urged “all parties in Lebanon” to “prioritise, in words and actions, the need to shield the country and its people from unfolding regional developments”.

Hezbollah’s leader, Naim Qassem, was expected to deliver a speech on Saturday but it was postponed due to “recent developments”.

A Hezbollah official told AFP on Wednesday that the Lebanese movement would not intervene militarily in the event of “limited” US strikes on its backer Iran, but would consider any attack against supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a “red line”.

Lebanon’s foreign minister said Tuesday that the government feared Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure if Hezbollah — which still has an arsenal of ballistic missiles — became part of the conflict between the US and Iran.

Qassem has previously said that his group is in a “defensive position”, but it would consider itself “targeted” by any US attack on Iran.

Hezbollah did not intervene in the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June, which the US briefly joined.

The Lebanese group emerged weakened from over a year of war with Israel that a November 2024 ceasefire sought to halt.

That conflict started when Hezbollah intervened in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza in October 2023.

France24 AFP