Israel’s goal is ‘regime change’ as it targets the entire Iranian leadership

Senior Iranian leaders were among the primary targets of joint US–Israeli strikes on Iran. Among the targets , President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Ayatollah Ali Khamanei (R) and his sons

Israeli officials said they still lack clarity on which Iranian leaders have been killed, and that it will take several more hours to assess the results.

The Israeli Air Force conducted numerous strikes across Iran Saturday morning in an attempt to assassinate Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior political and military leaders, Israeli and U.S. officials told Axios.

Why it matters: The U.S. and Israel have launched a massive joint military operation in an effort to destabilize the Iranian regime, which has been in power since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“The goal is to create all the conditions for the downfall of the Iranian regime, but developments will also depend on the extent to which the Iranian people rise up,” an Israeli official said.

Israeli officials said Israel is targeting the entire Iranian leadership — political and military, past, present, and future — and that Khamenei’s residence and government compound have been struck.

Among those targeted, officials said, are are President Masoud Pezeshkian, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Pakpour, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, Khamenei’s top security adviser Ali Shamkhani, and former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Israeli officials say they assess that Pakpour and Nasirzadeh were killed. Israel also targeted Khamenei’s sons, but intelligence assessments suggest they survived the strikes, the officials said.

A senior U.S. official told Axios that American strikes are focused on Iran’s missile program and missile launchers, while Israeli strikes are focused on both eliminating senior Iranian officials and targeting the missile program.

Israeli officials said they still lack clarity on which Iranian leaders have been killed, and that it will take several more hours to assess the results.

Iranian officials separately told Reuters that multiple top officials had been targeted.

What they’re saying: In a video released Saturday morning, Prime Minister Netanyahu said: “Our joint action will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands.

“The time has come for all parts of the people of Iran — Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baluchis, and Ahwazis — to cast off the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-seeking Iran.”

Ad hidden for using significant resources

In his own video statement, President Trump said the people of Iran should remain in their homes during the bombing.