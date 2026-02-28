Iran confirms it attacked US sites in region

Iran‘s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed targeting several US facilities in the region, saying it was in retaliation for attacks on Iran by Israel and the US.

“The IRGC’s missiles and drones have struck the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5 Fleet in Bahrain and other American bases in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as military and security centers in the heart of the occupied territories, with severe blows,” the Guard said in a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency.

Apart from one death in the United Arab Emirates, there have been no reports of damage in these areas.

The IRGC added that Iranian attacks with missiles and drones are ongoing, and that more information will be released later.

DW