Four killed, several injured by an Iranian missile that hit a building in Syria’s Sweida

Four people were killed and several others wounded when an Iranian missile struck a building in the Druze stronghold of the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Saturday, the state news agency SANA said.

Other missile debris fell in the city of Quneitra and the Yarmouk Basin in Daraa province in southern Syria, according to Reuters witnesses and videos shared by residents.

The sound of warplanes was heard repeatedly in the skies over Syria on Saturday, after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran.

Dozens of interceptor missiles were seen in the skies over Damascus, according to two witnesses, one of them a Reuters reporter.

Reuters