US citizens were on stolen boat in deadly shooting with Cuba’s coast guard



The 24-foot boat involved in a deadly clash with Cuba’s coast guard was stolen in the Florida Keys and had American citizens aboard, U.S. officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: Four people were killed and six injured in the incident Wednesday, the latest source of tension between the U.S. and Cuba as the Trump administration increases pressure on the island’s communist regime to change.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. is investigating the incident and has officially asked Cuba for access to the six injured people, a U.S. official told Axios.

Cuban officials claim that occupants of the vessel opened fire on Cuba’s coast guard as the boat approached the island nation, prompting its officers to return fire.

No names of those involved have been released, but the U.S. official said the boat’s owner in Florida had reported that the vessel had been stolen by an employee.