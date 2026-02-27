U.S. evacuates Israel embassy staff as Trump’s military campaign against Iran could be imminent

The U.S. State Department announced on Friday that it started evacuating “non-emergency” government personnel from the embassy in Israel and their family members, citing “safety risks” amid growing tensions with Iran.

Why it matters: The decision signals that a joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran could be imminent. In such a case, Iran could launch ballistic missiles toward Israel and U.S. targets in the region.

Earlier this week the U.S. evacuated all non-essential staff and their family members from the embassy in Beirut, as well. Strikes on Iran could cause a war between Israel and Hezbollah to erupt.

“Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available,” the State Department said.

U.S. ambassador Mike Huckabee wrote in a message to embassy staff that whoever wants to leave the country should do so Friday.

The evacuation is only of non-essential staff, and the embassy will continue operating. The ambassador, diplomats and U.S. personnel working on assistance to U.S. citizens, security, military, political and intelligence affairs will stay in the country.

Driving the news: President Trump said in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday that he prefers a diplomatic solution to the crisis with Iran, but at the same time laid out a case for a potential war against the Islamic Republic.

The top U.S. military commander in the Middle East briefed President Trump on Thursday about the options for military action against Iran.

This was the first time the commander of the U.S. military Central Command Adm. Brad Cooper briefed Trump since the beginning of the crisis with Iran last December.

In recent weeks, Trump has ordered a massive U.S. military build up in the Middle East. Admiral Cooper’s briefing was another sign that Trump’s Iran decision could be imminent.

The ongoing military buildup, the military briefings for the president and the evacuation of the embassy in Israel stand in stark contrast to claims by U.S., Iranian and Omani officials that the nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday were “positive” and made progress.

Iran’s diplomats and delegation attend indirect talks with US counterparts in Geneva, Switzerland on February 26, 2026. © The Iranian Foreign Ministry via AFP