UN nuclear chief joins the Iran-US talks, source says

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has joined the new round of indirect talks taking place Thursday between Iran and the United States in Geneva, a source close to the talks told AFP.

An Iranian state TV reporter also said that Grossi had “joined the talks, effectively serving as a technical observer who can help advance the discussions more precisely and seriously”.

According to the information, Grossi joined the talks to clarify technical issues related to Iran’s nuclear program.

Indirect U.S.–Iran nuclear talks in Geneva are continuing after a brief pause earlier this morning, but Iran’s foreign ministry says the opening three‑hour session was “very serious,” signaling cautious optimism even as both sides step away to consult their capitals. Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the delegations exchanged “important and practical” proposals on sanctions relief and the nuclear file, adding that Tehran feels “confident” heading into the next round later tonight.

The meeting is viewed as one of the last viable chances to prevent a wider regional conflict. The discussions come as President Donald Trump continues to threaten limited military action if no nuclear agreement is reached, while Iran warns it will respond forcefully to any strike.

