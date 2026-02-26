German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul addresses a joint press conference with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilnius, Lithuania, January 5, 2026. (Petras Malukas / AFP)

Germany’s Foreign Minister says Iran must commit in negotiations with the United States to stop support for armed proxy groups Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Speaking at a press conference with his Belgian counterpart Maxime Prevot, Johann Wadephul adds that Germany has “a special responsibility for the security of the State of Israel.”

According to Iranian officials Hezbollah in Lebanon means Iran in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, means Iran in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen mean Iran in Yemen and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq , mean Iran in Iraq

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon”, Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, speaking at a White House event, said the U.S. has seen evidence that Iran is attempting to resume acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. If they try to rebuild a nuclear weapon, that causes problems for us. In fact, we’ve seen evidence they have tried to do exactly that,” said Vance, echoing claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.