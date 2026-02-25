Ya Libnan

Waymo robotaxis to provide over 1 million driverless rides per week by year end in the US

File- People take pictures of a Waymo driverless taxi passing by in San Francisco, California, U.S., September 28, 2024. REUTERS/Laure Andrillon/File Photo

Waymo is accelerating its rollout of robotaxis in the U.S., adding four new cities in Texas and Florida this week as self-driving technology begins to penetrate mainstream America.

Why it matters: Armed with $16 billion in fresh capital from parent Alphabet and others, Waymo is quickly extending its lead over other players like Tesla and Amazon-owned Zoox, which are still mostly in testing mode.

A Tesla robotaxi

The newest markets are DallasHoustonSan Antonio and Orlando.

A Zoox robotaxi

  • The service will start slowly, with riders invited on a rolling basis until Waymo adds more cars to its fleet and scales up necessary operations like vehicle charging, service and maintenance. 
  • By later this year, it will be more widely available, Waymo says.

By the numbers: Now in 10 cities, Waymo has doubled the number of markets it serves in a matter of months.

  • It’s laying the groundwork for service in at least 20 cities, and is on track to provide more than one million driverless rides per week by the end of the year.
  • It has about 3,000 robotaxis deployed nationwide, more than one-third of them in the San Francisco Bay area.

Waymo’s robotaxis are adapting quickly to new markets, but basic operational challenges — such as charging and maintenance — could constrain network growth.

