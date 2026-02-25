Waymo robotaxis to provide over 1 million driverless rides per week by year end in the US

File- People take pictures of a Waymo driverless taxi passing by in San Francisco, California, U.S., September 28, 2024. REUTERS/Laure Andrillon/File Photo

Waymo is accelerating its rollout of robotaxis in the U.S., adding four new cities in Texas and Florida this week as self-driving technology begins to penetrate mainstream America.

Why it matters: Armed with $16 billion in fresh capital from parent Alphabet and others, Waymo is quickly extending its lead over other players like Tesla and Amazon-owned Zoox, which are still mostly in testing mode.

The newest markets are Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Orlando.

The service will start slowly, with riders invited on a rolling basis until Waymo adds more cars to its fleet and scales up necessary operations like vehicle charging, service and maintenance.

By later this year, it will be more widely available, Waymo says.

By the numbers: Now in 10 cities, Waymo has doubled the number of markets it serves in a matter of months.

It’s laying the groundwork for service in at least 20 cities, and is on track to provide more than one million driverless rides per week by the end of the year.

per week by the end of the year. It has about 3,000 robotaxis deployed nationwide, more than one-third of them in the San Francisco Bay area.

Waymo’s robotaxis are adapting quickly to new markets, but basic operational challenges — such as charging and maintenance — could constrain network growth.

