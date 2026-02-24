Thousands in Iran received a message on their phones: “The US President is a man of action. Wait and see”

Amidst rising US-Iran tensions, Iranians received cryptic texts warning of US action.

Thousands across Iran reportedly received an unexpected message on their mobile phones on Monday: “The US President is a man of action. Wait and see.” The text, sent in Persian from an anonymous number, has added a fresh layer of unease to an already volatile standoff between Tehran and Washington.

Iran International, citing state media, reported the alert as fears of military escalation intensify. The development comes as US President Donald Trump sharpens his rhetoric against Iran’s leadership and builds up military assets across the Middle East, fuelling speculation that a strike could be imminent.