US embassy in Lebanon evacuates dozens of its staff due to regional developments

LBC reported that the US Embassy in Lebanon evacuated dozens of its staff today via Beirut International Airport as a precautionary measure due to anticipated regional developments. The report added that a statement may be issued by the embassy to clarify the details and implications of this action.

Iran and the U.S. are engaged in renewed nuclear negotiations. The US is waiting for Iran’s nuclear proposal ahead of a Friday meeting to resume the negotiations. There is concern in Lebanon that Hezbollah may get involved in a future war if the US attacks Iran as tensions in the area escalate