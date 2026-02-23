Hungary will block new EU sanctions on Russia over Ukraine oil dispute

File photo- Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions on the front line in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, Wednesday, February 18, 2026. © Andrii Marienko, AP



Hungary will block ⁠the European Union’s ​next package of sanctions against Russia, its foreign minister said on Sunday, until Ukraine resumes shipments of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia ​via the Druzhba ‌pipeline, which has been cut off since January 27 after being damaged by a Russian drone, according to Kyiv.

“No support for sanctions; the 20th sanctions package will be rejected,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on X.

“Until Ukraine resumes oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline, we will not allow decisions important to Kyiv to move forward,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted, also on X.

Ukraine says the Druzhba pipeline that crosses its territory to deliver Russian oil to Slovakia and Hungary was damaged January 27 by Russian strikes.

Orban, 62, has a fight on his hands for the April 12 legislative elections in Hungary. Polls suggest his Fidesz party is trailing opposition leader Peter Magyar’s TISZA.

“Sometimes I lose, sometimes I win,” Orban, who returned to power in 2010 told visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Feb 16

“So don’t be afraid what will be if we are not winning because it’s regularly happened here,” he added.

The remark came after Rubio told Orban that the his “success” was a success for the US.

Orban is in the firing line of the EU’s leadership for what they say is his silencing of critical voices in the judiciary, academia, the media and civil society. They also accuse him of going after minorities.

Adding to tension with the EU is the close relationship he has maintained with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin – another thing he has in common with Trump.

Ukraine peace ‘cannot be postponed’, Pope says

Peace in Ukraine is “an urgent necessity”, said Pope Leo XIV on Sunday ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“Peace cannot be postponed. It is an urgent necessity that must find space in hearts and be translated into responsible decisions,” he said in his regular Sunday address to a crowd in St Peter’s Square.

“I strongly renew my appeal: may the weapons fall silent, may the bombings cease, may a ceasefire be reached without delay, and may dialogue be strengthened to open the way to peace,” the American-born pontiff said.

France 24/ AFP