Ex-U.K. ambassador to U.S. arrested over ties Epstein

File photo- Peter Mandelson outside his home in north west London on Feb. 21. Photo: James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the U.S., was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Monday amid an investigation sparked by the release of the Epstein files.

Mandelson is one of several prominent figures whose careers have been derailed amid the global reckoning for those tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson was removed from his post last September by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer after the release of Epstein’s so-called “birthday book,” in which Mandelson called him his “best pal.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that officers arrested “a 72-year-old man” who was taken to a London police station to be interviewed.

It comes days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the scandal-plagued ex-prince, was arrested, also on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

(Axios)