U.S.-Iran talks expected Friday if Iran nuclear proposal received within 48 hours

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Paris, where they attended the Israel-Syria talks and a summit on Ukraine. Photo: Tom Nicholson/Getty Images

U.S. negotiators are ready to hold another round of talks with Iran on Friday in Geneva if they receive a detailed Iranian proposal for a nuclear deal in the next 48 hours, a senior U.S. official told Axios on Sunday morning.

Why it matters: The current diplomatic push is likely the last chance President Trump will give Iran before launching a massive U.S.-Israeli military operation that could directly target Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, U.S. officials say.

The senior U.S. official said the Trump administration is waiting for Iran’s proposal.