U.S.-Iran talks expected Friday if Iran nuclear proposal received within 48 hours

U.S. negotiators are ready to hold another round of talks with Iran on Friday in Geneva if they receive a detailed Iranian proposal for a nuclear deal in the next 48 hours, a senior U.S. official told Axios on Sunday morning.
Why it matters: The current diplomatic push is likely the last chance President Trump will give Iran before launching a massive U.S.-Israeli military operation that could directly target Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, U.S. officials say.
The senior U.S. official said the Trump administration is waiting for Iran’s proposal.
- Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — who have both advised Trump to give the diplomacy a chance before ordering a strike — plan to be in Geneva on Feb. 27 if the Iranians send it early this week.
- “If Iran gives a draft proposal, the U.S. is ready to meet in Geneva on Friday in order to start detailed negotiations to see if we can get a nuclear deal,” a senior U.S. official said.
- The official confirmed the Trump administration and Iran may also discuss the possibility of an interim agreement before a full nuclear deal is agreed.
- During the last round of talks in Geneva last Tuesday, Witkoff and Kushner asked Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for a detailed written proposal from Iran within days.
- Witkoff and Kushner told Araghchi that Trump’s position is “zero enrichment” of uranium on Iranian soil, but at the same time said the U.S. is willing to consider an Iranian proposal that includes “token enrichment” if Iran can prove the plan blocks every path to a nuclear weapon.
- Araghchi said on Friday in an interview on MS Now that he will finish drafting the proposal this weekend and will deliver it to Witkoff and Kushner once the political leadership in Tehran approves it.
- Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) lamented to Axios on Saturday that several people around President Trump are advising him not to bomb Iran. Graham urged the president to ignore them.
- “I understand concerns about major military operations in the Middle East given past entanglements. However, the voices who counsel against getting entangled seem to ignore the consequences of letting evil go unchecked,” Graham said.
- Trump’s advisers say the president could change course and order a strike at any time, but that many on his team are currently advising patience
