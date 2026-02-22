Khamenei appoints his successor as Iran prepares for possibility of US attack

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has taken steps to prepare for the possibility of his own elimination amid rising threats from Israel and the United States, according to a Sunday report by The New York Times.

Khamenei appointed his close ally, Ali Larijani, as the country’s de facto leader during the height of the anti-government protests in January, the NYT report claimed, in a move that could reflect the increasing military pressure put on Tehran and Khamenei’s expectation that he could be targeted in future Israeli or American strikes.

This comes after earlier reports this week speculated what a potential US strike on Iran might look like.

JP/ NYT