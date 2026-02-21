Trump signals new tariffs plan “B”. Here’s how Section 122 works

After the Supreme Court’s shock decision on tariffs Friday, President Trump quickly pivoted to another trade law: Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The global break from President Trump’s tariffs will only be temporary. For months, top Trump officials said they had a “Plan B” if the highest court blocked their signature economic policy — which could leave hefty import taxes on foreign consumer goods essentially intact.

The big picture: Section 122 will allow Trump to reimpose some sweeping tariffs, at least temporarily. It’s never before been invoked, representing a historic moment for presidential economic policy.

Section 122 was designed to address short-term emergencies, not long-term trade policies.

Trump said he would sign an executive order to impose 10% tariffs on all nations, replacing part of the tariffs overturned by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Trump pointed to other measures to impose tariffs, including Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 — the statute that underpins the administration’s levies on aluminum and steel.

Unlike Trump’s International Emergency Economic Powers Act — which the president leaned on to impose broad, unlimited tariffs — Section 122 explicitly limits how long tariffs could be imposed and how high those tariffs could be.

“The Supreme Court did not overrule tariffs. They merely overruled a particular use of IEEPA tariffs,” Trump said on Friday, referring to the IEEPA that the Supreme Court said could not be used to impose tariffs.

More about Section 122 and other options Trump has:

What Section 122 allows

Trump said during a White House briefing Friday that his executive order would apply a 10% tariff on all foreign goods.

The provision is sweeping, but unlike IEEPA, it limits how long tariffs can be imposed (150 days) and how high the tariffs can be.

After the 150-day period, it requires Congress to extend the measures.

It gives the president authority to impose temporary restrictions, like tariffs or quotas, on goods from other countries based on specific conditions. That temporary surcharge cannot exceed 15%.

Section 122 also doesn’t require any investigations that other trade statutes might demand, per the Cato Institute. Instead, it allows the president to act fast and impose the global tariffs.

Despite the duration limit, the president could theoretically allow the tariffs to lapse, declare another emergency of balance of payments and restart the timeline.

Why Section 122 was created

The Trade Act of 1974 was created during a time of economic uncertainty. It was largely meant to protect the U.S. currency and came after a period of large U.S. trade deficits.

Section 122 was enacted after President Nixon declared a goal of improving the U.S. balance of payments.

Congress approved the act in order to provide the president with emergency authority to prevent “depreciation of the dollar in foreign exchange markets” and to correct “an international balance-of-payments disequilibrium.”

Other trade levers Trump has

Section 301: Country-by-country