Jordan blasts US envoy’s remarks that Israel has the right to claim control over entire M.E.

Photo-Mike Huckabee the U.S. Ambassador to Israel , is a staunch proponent of Christian Zionism. He has expressed support for Israeli settlements in the West Bank and suggested that Israel taking control of surrounding regional land is acceptable. He is shown placing a note given to him from President Trump in the cracks of the Western Wall

AMMAN- Jordan’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned remarks by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee that Israel has the right to claim control over the entire Middle East, calling them “reckless and provocative.”

Huckabee’s remarks violate diplomatic norms, infringe on the sovereignty of regional states, and breach international law and the UN Charter, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali said in a statement, adding that they contradict Washington’s declared position rejecting the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Majali reaffirmed that the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip are occupied Palestinian territories under international law, reiterating that ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state, based on the two-state solution and international law, is the only path to a just and comprehensive peace.

In a contentious interview with podcaster Tucker Carlson posted on Friday, Huckabee said Israel has a “biblical right” to claim control over the entire Middle East, or at least most of the region.

“It would be fine if they took it all,” Huckabee said.

Huckabee is a staunch proponent of Christian Zionism, rooted in the belief that the biblical covenant grants the Jewish people rightful, expansive control over the land.

On several occasions , he has expressed support for Israeli settlements in the West Bank and suggested that Israel taking control of surrounding regional land is acceptable.

