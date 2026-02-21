Hezbollah announced the deaths of 8 of its members including a commander in Israeli air strikes

Photo- Hezbollah members killed in Israeli strike. Commander Hussein Muhammad Yaghi ‘Abu Ali Sadiq is shown top left

Hezbollah officially announced the deaths of eight of its members in yesterday’s Israeli airstrikes on the Bekaa Valley, stating in a statement from its military media that they “martyred their lives for Lebanon and its people.”

According to the military media, “With great pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces the martyrdom of the mujahid commander Hussein Muhammad Yaghi ‘Abu Ali Sadiq,’ born in 1984 in Baalbek; the martyr mujahid Muhammad Ibrahim al-Moussawi ‘Ali Hussein,’ born in 1980 in Nabi Sheet; the martyr mujahid Ali Zaid al-Moussawi ‘Nasser,’ born in 1990 in Nabi Sheet; the martyr mujahid Ahmad Hussein al-Hajj Hassan ‘Mujahid,’ born in 1987 in Shaath; the martyr mujahid Qasim Ali Mahdi ‘Abdul Muttalib,’ born in 1981 in Ali al-Nahri; the martyr mujahid Ahmad Muhammad Zaiter ‘Ashtar,’ born in 1996 in Riha; and the martyr mujahid Hasnain Yasser al-Siblani ‘Adhab,’ born in 1997 in Shamshtar.”

Last night, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the eastern mountain range along the Lebanese-Syrian border, targeting the town of Al-Shaara, east of Nabi Chit, the Baddanayel plain, and Tamnin al-Tahta, west of Baalbek. A building in Rayak was also targeted.

The Ministry of Public Health’s Emergency Operations Center announced that “Israeli enemy airstrikes on several towns in the Bekaa Valley resulted in the deaths of 10 citizens and injuries to 24 others, including three children.”

Source: El Nashra, translated from Arabic