Supreme Court rules that Trump’s global tariffs are illegal

FILE U.S. President Donald Trump holds a chart next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick as Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

The US Supreme Court struck down a suite of President Trump’s tariffs on Friday, a historic blow to the administration’s economic agenda.

The big picture: In a rare rebuke of Trump’s power, the nation’s highest court said many of the administration’s tariffs were illegal. The 6-3 ruling sets a new boundary for what policies presidents can impose without congressional approval.

“[T]he Government reads IEEPA to give the President power to unilaterally impose unbounded tariffs and change them at will. That view would represent a transformative expansion of the President’s authority over tariff policy,” the ruling says, referring to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The ruling might give way to a potentially chaotic refund process that could see billions of dollars returned to businesses that paid the tariffs the Supreme Court now deems illegal.

The Court says nothing today about whether, and if so how, the government should go about returning the billions of dollars that it has collected from importers,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in his dissent.

Another concern is how the ruling may affect existing trade agreements, Kavanaugh wrote. Tariffs imposed under IEEPA have played a role in advancing trade deals totaling trillions of dollars — including agreements with China, the United Kingdom and Japan, he noted.

It’s unclear how other nations will respond; the tariffs underpin a slew of trade deals announced by the administration earlier this year.

Stocks moved higher after the court’s ruling, but only modestly. The S&P 500 was trading about 0.5% higher in mid-morning trading.