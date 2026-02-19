Trump leads first Board of Peace meeting while Hamas tightens grip in Gaza

Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stand with world leaders in Washington, February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump opened his remarks by thanking those in attendance, as well as the media.

“This is a big day, and lots of people watching,” Trump said.

“We have a large group of leaders, and the ones that aren’t here are watching on Zoom, I hope they enjoy it.”

He reiterated his intent: “What we’re doing is very simple: peace. It’s called the Board of Peace, and it’s all about an easy word to say, but a hard word to produce: peace.”

It kicks off with opening remarks by Trump and by Vice President JD Vance.

The meeting was meant to start at 9:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

Who is attending?

U.S. officials say there will be delegations from 47 countries, including Israel, and the European Union.

Permanent U.N. Security Council members like France, Britain, Russia and China are not among them.

Ali Shaath, the Palestinian former government official chosen to administer Gaza under a U.S.-backed deal, is also set to attend.

Governments around the world have reacted cautiously to Trump’s invitation to join the initiative.

Many rights experts say that Trump overseeing a board to supervise a foreign territory’s affairs resembled a colonial structure and have criticized the board for not including a Palestinian.

Here’s what we know about Thursday’s timings, based on a Board of Peace planning document seen by Reuters. So far, there is a bit of delay.

Delegations arrive by 8:05 a.m. (1305 GMT)

The Board of Peace meeting was set to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) with opening remarks by Trump and Vice President JD Vance

There will be a roundtable of introductions and key updates by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s senior envoy Steve Witkoff, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz and others – including former British prime minister Tony Blair and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner

There will be interventions by others including Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

This will be followed by resolutions and votes by the board

By 10:15 a.m. (1515 GMT), the meeting is set to conclude

U.N. Security Council authorized a mandate for the Board of Peace in November, but only through 2027 and to be solely focused on Gaza.

Russia and China abstained, complaining that the U.S.-drafted resolution did not give the U.N. a clear role in Gaza’s future.

Under the resolution, the board acts as a transitional administration “that will set the framework and coordinate funding and redevelopment in Gaza”, until the Palestinian Authority has satisfactorily reformed.

It also authorized the board to deploy a temporary International Stabilization Force in Gaza.

It is required to report to the Security Council every six months on its progress.

Beyond Gaza, it remains unclear what legal authority or enforcement tools the Board of Peace will have or how it will work with the United Nations and other international organisations.

The charter says its chairman will have extensive executive power, including the ability to veto decisions and remove members, subject to some constraints.

What is the Board of Peace?



Trump first proposed the board in September 2025 when he announced his plan to end the Gaza war.

He later made clear its remit would be expanded beyond Gaza to tackle other global conflicts.

Trump will be the inaugural chairman and it will be tasked with promoting peace around the world and working to resolve conflicts.

According to its charter it will undertake “peace-building functions in accordance with international law”.

