Saudi Okaz casts Saad Hariri’s return as “a glimmer of hope for Lebanon’s Sunnis

Photo- Saad Hariri gestures towards the gathered crowd during an event to mark the 21st anniversary of the assassination of his father and former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, in Beirut, Lebanon, February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

The Saudi newspaper Okaz, in an article by Rami Al-Khalifa commented on the anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri by saying

“While the anniversary of Rafik Hariri’s assassination holds immense emotional and national significance, the Sunni community’s urgent need to reclaim its leading role and assert its presence in this complex equation is paramount. This was clearly demonstrated by the recent positive signals from Saad Hariri regarding the possibility of returning to participate in elections and engage in direct political action. This step is not merely a personal return, but a genuine glimmer of hope for addressing the void that has depleted the Sunni presence and left it vulnerable to marginalization and disorientation amidst the various authorities lacking a unifying vision.”

Hariri, a three-time former premier, stepped back from politics in 2022 and blocked his Future Movement from running in a parliamentary vote that year, citing reasons including Iran’s influence in the country – an indirect reference to Hezbollah.

Before stepping back from politics, Hariri led one of parliament’s biggest factions after inheriting his father’s mantle.

His Future Movement’s absence from Lebanon’s 2022 parliamentary election resulted in fractured Sunni Muslim representation in parliament, where seats are divided according to a sectarian quota system.